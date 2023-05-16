IT WAS ALL FAKE : SANGOMA, WITCH ARRESTED

THERE has been a twist to the Mufakose ‘witch’ story, which made headlines yesterday.

A sangoma and a woman, who was found naked in her yard, were arrested on Sunday for faking spiritual powers.

It has emerged that the sangoma, Kudzai Chifombo, and the woman found naked, Idah Febi Zimbani, staged the whole incident.

They wanted to make it appear as if Chifombo had spiritual powers, in order for them to lure more clients.

Idah told the police that she was promised money by Chifombo to pretend to be a witch, who had been trapped by her powers, to boost her clientele.

She had not received the undisclosed amount of money, which Chifombo promised her to wander naked in her yard.

Some residents have been doubting Chifombo for a while.

And, she decided to stage the “witch trap” in a bid to convince them.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the two were jointly charged with public indecency.

“Police arrested a Mufakose woman together with an Epworth woman for public indecency,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The Epworth woman claimed she was paid to pretend to be a witch, who had fallen off a winnowing basket while on a mission to eat human flesh, at a funeral in Mt Darwin.

“The two appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with public indecency.”

Idah was not asked to plead when she appeared before Mbare magistrate Jacqueline Gara.

The court heard that Idah, who stays in Epworth, went to a house in Mufakose.

The owner of the house, Kudzai Chifombo, saw the naked Zimbani and called the police who came and dispersed the crowd which had gathered at her house.

She went to the police station where she informed the police of what she had seen at her house.

After being interrogated, Idah allegedly stated that she was part of a syndicate, featuring Chifombo and one Winnet Chipangaipe, to boost their traditional healing business.

Blessing Chibowere prosecuted. H Metro