I'M BROKE : FLASHY GUY TELLS MAINTENANCE SEEKING EX

A HARARE woman yesterday demanded US$290 towards child maintenance from her ex-lover claiming that he could afford the figure judging by his flashy lifestyle during the festive season.
Tapiwanashe Tuya told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira he
could only afford US$40 for their child’s upkeep.
According to Nyasha Sauro, Tuya was a man of means as
evidenced by his constant visits to resort places and vacations in the country
during the festive season.
She claimed Tuya took them for vacation in Kariba in
December.
“Your worship, I understand that he is currently
unemployed, but his lifestyle proves that he surely can afford to pay the
amount I am claiming for the maintenance of our child,” she submitted.
“He took us to Kariba in December on a vacation and I did
not contribute any money towards that trip. He solely funded the trip.”
She added: “In January, he had a day trip visit to Kumusha
Resorts, which he also funded and they had a braai, engaged in different
activities. Recently he also visited another resort place called Bushmen Rocks,
where they spent money recklessly.”
Tuya said he was now broke, and claimed he funded the
vacation after he hit a jackpot.
“Your worship, at the present moment, I am actually living
with my twin brother and I had told the applicant that when things get better,
I would finance the maintenance of our child as I used to do,” he said.
Mashavira ordered Tuya to pay US$50 towards the maintenance
of their 15-month-old daughter. Newsday
