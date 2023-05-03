I SAW NOTHING : CHIWENGA SECURITY OFFICER TESTIFIES

Mary Mubaiwa’s trial on charges of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by unplugging the hospital life support system and attempting to sneak him out of the ward continued yesterday with the third security officer concluding his testimony.

Mr Andrew Mugari, who was one of the security officers who accompanied Vice President Chiwenga to South Africa to seek medication in 2019, appeared before regional magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti yesterday cross-examined Mr Mugari who maintained the testimony that he gave during the last trial when he was being cross-examined by Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mr Mugari said he did not see who removed the tubes from the VP’s body and all he knew was that they were just the two of them, Mubaiwa and the VP in the ward, so they were the only ones who knew who removed the tubes.

He said he helped VP Chiwenga back to his bed and called a nurse who came and reattached the tubes.

Mr Mugari said he saw some blood stains under Vice President’s bed and on the right side of the t-shirt that he was wearing and managed to take a photograph of the stained t-shirt.

The trial continues on May 18, as the State intends to summon the fourth witness Major Nyoni. Herald