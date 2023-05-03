I PREFER MY SMALL HOUSE : WIFE STRIKES HUBBY WITH MACHETE

A Honde Valley woman was arrested after striking her husband with a machete on the head after he allegedly told her that she no longer satisfied him in bed and instead preferred his girlfriend.

Manicaland Police Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident. The incident happened on April 29, 2023, at Pangeti Village, Headman Samantha, Chief Mutasa in Mutare.

Reinford Ziko (29) was struck with a machete on the left side of his head by his wife, Panashe Mutara (18), around 11 am.

Circumstances are that on the night, Ziko was in bed with Mutara, and an argument over Ziko’s infidelity arose.

Ziko then allegedly told his wife she was no longer more pleasing in bed than his girlfriend.

In a fit of rage, Mutara then got up from the bed, grabbed a machete from a table and struck Ziko once on the left side of the head.

Ziko screamed for help, and his sister Juliet who stays nearby rushed to his bedroom and attended to him.

He was rushed to Hauna Hospital and was later transferred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, where he is battling for life.

A Police report was filed at Ruda Police Station, and Mutara was arrested. Masvingo Mirror