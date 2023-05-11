I HAD TO RESTRAIN AN ANGRY BITI : THIRD WITNESS

The third witness in politician Tendai Biti’s case in which he is accused of assaulting Mrs Tatiana Aleshina yesterday told the court that he had to restrain the visibly angry legislator as he charged aggressively towards the businesswoman.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting the Russian-born investor Mrs Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

In his testimony Mr Michael Van Blerk told the court that when the incident occurred, he was standing a corridor at the court complex with the complainant and Mrs Simbarashe Kadye.

“I heard Biti shouting and charging towards Mrs Aleshina and I jumped in to defend her,” he said.

He said Biti was shouting the words “stupid, stupid” while charging towards Mrs Aleshina.

Mr Van Blerk also said Mrs Aleshina did not say anything in response to Biti’s violent action as she appeared to be in shock.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti deferred the matter to next Tuesday for continuation. Herald