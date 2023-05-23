HE BLEW US$2 500, FAKED ROBBERY

A MAN, who falsely claimed he was robbed of US$2 500 at gunpoint, has been fined for making a false police report.

Martin Denga (29) told police he was robbed while on his way to Kuwadzana after buying groceries on behalf of a friend.

But, it later emerged that Denga had spent the money.

He appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the obstruction of justice and was ordered to pay a fine of US$100 or three months in jail.

Denga made a report to Constable Nyangani at Milton Park Police Station on the morning of April 29 that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

He said he had gone to N Richards along Bulawayo Road on April 28 to buy groceries on behalf of Solomon Mudoti using the Zimbabwe dollar after being given US dollars.

He told the police that he was offered a lift by three people in a silver Honda Fit at around 6.30pm, and was robbed of his cash and cellphone at gunpoint.

Cst Nyangani referred the case to CID Homicide for further investigations.

CID Homicide interviewed Denga and Mudoti and the latter denied ever giving him any money.

Denga later admitted that he had made a false report after squandering money he had been given by someone else for safekeeping.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. H Metro