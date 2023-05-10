GOVT LIFTS ALL COVID RESTRICTIONS

CABINET has lifted all remaining Covid-19 containment measures including restrictions at ports of entry, mandatory wearing of face masks but vaccination activities will continue.
The lifting of restrictions comes in the wake of the World
Health Organisation (WHO) statement last week that Covid-19 no longer
constitutes a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”.
Zimbabwe like the rest of the world was affected by the
pandemic, but its management of the crisis was hailed across the world as one
of the best Covid-19 management cases.
Despite the economic drawbacks occasioned by the pandemic
on world economies, Government commendably managed to forge ahead with its
economic development strategies towards Vision 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa.
Improvement of the country’s health sector towards the
attainment of best international practices was accelerated as the nation
trained its focus on confronting the novel virus, while massive infrastructure
development projects continued, mines re-opened and the re-engagement drive was
intensified among other programmes.
Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister of
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet
had directed that vaccination activities in all provinces should continue, with
support from the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.
“The mandatory wearing of face masks will be lifted as the
country adopts the strategy on the long-term management of the Covid-19
pandemic.
“All border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 be
lifted with immediate effect and tourists should no longer be required to
produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist
resorts around the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She said Vice President and Minister of Health and Child
Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga updated Cabinet that the Covid-19 recovery rate
was 98 percent with cases still being recorded across the country though the
pandemic is now under control.
Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said response mechanisms are
still in place to confront the Cholera outbreak with five deaths having been
recorded in the country from 722 cases with 669 recoveries.
“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the cholera risk
assessment which should guide the application of the Oral Cholera Vaccination
has been completed across all the 10 provinces.
“Active surveillance of points of entry and exit is
continuing as part of a multi-sectoral approach in response to the cholera
outbreak.
“Government is availing funds in order to bolster the
country’s response,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She said the Government and the Arab Republic of Egypt have
formed a partnership aimed at enhancing bilateral co-operation and maximising
shared benefits in the pharmaceuticals, biological products, and medical
devices sectors.
“This partnership will be formalised through a Memorandum
of Understanding (MoU) between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
(MCAZ) and the Egypt Drugs Authority (EDA) that builds upon the strong
historical and friendly relations between the two countries.
“This landmark event represents a significant step towards
strengthening the regulatory frameworks of both Zimbabwe and Egypt in the
pharmaceuticals sector.
“A delegation from Egypt Drug Authority will be in the
country from 10 to 12 May, 2023 for the MoU signing ceremony.
“This partnership will not only enhance the safety and
efficacy of medicines in both countries but also promote the development of the
pharmaceutical industry and create opportunities for investment and trade,”
said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She also said VP Chiwenga, in his capacity as Minister of
Health and Child Care, reported to Cabinet on progress made as at day 50 in the
implementation of priority projects for the 1st 100-Day Cycle of 2023.
“In order to ensure that primary health care clinics have
adequate water supplies, the drilling of boreholes was completed at Neta,
Gwarava, Matedzi and Mposi Clinics in Mberegwa District, Midlands Province, and
at Twin Tops and Manyewe clinics in Mhondoro District, Mashonaland West
Province.
“The Ministry managed to install solar power at seven
Primary Health Care Clinics, namely: Bazha Mission Hospital in Matobo District;
and Simangani, Mwembe, Songwa and Chisoma Clinics in Hwange District, all in
Matabeleland North Province; Nyabondo Clinic in Mangwe and Madlambudzi Clinic
in Bulilima District, in Matabeleland South Province.
“To improve access to health facilities and promote health
and well-being, the construction of the Cowdray Park Health Centre was
completed, with equipment installed, while Mataga Clinic in Mberengwa District
has reached 80 percent completion.
“The construction of an incinerator at Chivi District
Hospital was completed, while that at Gokwe South District Hospital is at 90
percent completion, with fencing being the only outstanding work.
“The installation of an oxygen reticulation system with a
bulk storage tank at Chipinge District Hospital was completed and is now
functional,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. Herald
