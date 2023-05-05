GOVT ATTACKS MEDDLESOME DIPLOMATS

GOVERNMENT yesterday chastised foreign diplomats for red-flagging the weaponisation of the law against pro-democracy activists.
Several foreign diplomats criticised government following
the recent convictions and sentencing of three senior opposition members.
“No embassy or foreign power should arrogate to itself the
authority to be the final arbiter of our judicial systems,” Information
secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana posted on Twitter.
“Only arrogance can make a foreign power try to influence
our criminal justice system or superintend over it. They should respect its
independence.”
Efforts to get a comment from Mangwana were in vain as he
was not picking up calls. Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa was also not
reachable.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala,
party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob
Ngarivhume have been found guilty and sentenced for various offences.
Sikhala was convicted on Wednesday on charges of
obstructing the course of justice.
Foreign diplomats said the convictions were an assault on
the freedom of expression and assembly.
“The UK notes recent court rulings involving opposition
politicians. The rights to freedom of assembly and expression are enshrined in
#Zimbabwe’s constitution,” the British embassy said after Sikhala was
sentenced.
The European Union (EU) embassy tweeted: “The EU is closely
monitoring the recent court rulings in #Zimbabwe convicting opposition
politicians. Zimbabwe’s constitution ensures citizens’ rights to freedom of
expression and peaceful assembly. The Judiciary is expected to protect these
fundamental rights.”
The United States embassy raised concerns on the selective
application of the law.
“The constitutional rights of all citizens to assemble and
express their views must be respected, regardless of political affiliation. We
are concerned by a pattern of selective arrests, use of the courts, and remand.
#StopLawfare.”
Government has on several occasions threatened to expel
Western diplomats, accusing them of siding with the opposition to unseat the
ruling Zanu PF party. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment