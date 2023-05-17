GIRL DIES FLEEING ZVIGURE

A nine-year-old girl died after falling when she was fleeing traditional masquerades (Zvigure) in an incident that has been described as sad by Police.

The Nyau or Gule, popularly known in Zimbabwe as Zvigure, are an enigma. Mystic, misunderstood and feared — their secrets have been hidden for centuries behind gory masks, cryptic dances and bizarre costumes.

The incident occurred in Mabvuku, Harare on May 15, and Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

‘’The ZRP confirms a sad incident in which a 9-year-old girl died after falling to the ground while running away from masquerades (Zvigure) at a school located along Sinini Drive, Eastview Phase1, Mabvuku, Harare on 15/05/23. Investigations are in progress,’’ read the tweet.