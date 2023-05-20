FREED INMATE STEALS HAT

A PRISONER on parole almost forfeited his freedom after he was accused of stealing a hat from one of the inmates who benefited from the Presidential amnesty.
Forty-three prisoners in Beitbridge, including one woman
with a child, were released from prison in the border town under the amnesty
announced early this week, which officials say would decongest prisons around
the country.
Ronald Sibanda was found with the hat belonging to another
inmate, but the matter was solved amicably and everyone eventually walked out
free.
Of the 43, four were from the A class, 31 from the B class
and seven were from the C class.
They are part of the 4 270 inmates being pardoned
countrywide. Newsday
