FRAUDSTER ATTACKS COP WITH A HOE

A SUSPECTED fraudster attacked a cop with a hoe during a raid at his house to arrest him last month.

Brighton Majukwa targeted one cop and struck him on the head with a hoe before fleeing.

Majukwa had allegedly duped businessman, Ross Grantly Wallbridge, the director of fuel-broking firm Hiddingland Enterprises, by posing as Weston Mukundwa.

He claimed he could facilitate the purchase of bulk fuel from Southern Bitumen.

He convinced Wallbridge that he could get 250 000 litres of diesel weekly at US$1.60 per litre for a facilitation fee of US$2 500.

Wallbridge transferred US$2 500 in facilitation fees to two different bank accounts belonging to Talent Gangarahwe, which Majukwa had given him.

Majukwa later convinced Wallbridge to increase the fees to US$3 800, but never delivered the fuel.

He later told Wallbridge that Mukundwa had died in an accident and his number became unreachable.

Majukwa used similar tactics to defraud a second complainant of US$1 200 and was arrested on Monday after almost a month on the run.

Majukwa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing attempted murder and fraud charges, and was remanded in custody. H Metro