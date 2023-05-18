FRAUDSTER ATTACKS COP WITH A HOE

A SUSPECTED fraudster attacked a cop with a hoe during a raid at his house to arrest him last month.
Brighton Majukwa targeted one cop and struck him on the
head with a hoe before fleeing.
Majukwa had allegedly duped businessman, Ross Grantly
Wallbridge, the director of fuel-broking firm Hiddingland Enterprises, by
posing as Weston Mukundwa.
He claimed he could facilitate the purchase of bulk fuel
from Southern Bitumen.
He convinced Wallbridge that he could get 250 000 litres of
diesel weekly at US$1.60 per litre for a facilitation fee of US$2 500.
Wallbridge transferred US$2 500 in facilitation fees to two
different bank accounts belonging to Talent Gangarahwe, which Majukwa had given
him.
Majukwa later convinced Wallbridge to increase the fees to
US$3 800, but never delivered the fuel.
He later told Wallbridge that Mukundwa had died in an
accident and his number became unreachable.
Majukwa used similar tactics to defraud a second
complainant of US$1 200 and was arrested on Monday after almost a month on the
run.
Majukwa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi
facing attempted murder and fraud charges, and was remanded in custody. H Metro
