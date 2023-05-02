FOOTBALLER ARRESTED WITH DRUGS

ZPC Kariba Football Club midfielder Winston Mhango (35) has been arrested after being found in possession of mbanje, codeine and other illegal cough syrups.
Mhango’s arrest at 836B Fort Jameson, Mahombekombe on Monday
evening follows a tip-off to police from members of the public that the
footballer was dealing in drugs.
The former Hwange, FC Platinum, Highlanders and Kabwe
Warriors (Zambia) player is held at Kariba Police Station and is expected to
appear at the Kariba Magistrates Court today.
National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.
“We confirm that arrest of Winston Mhango, a player with
ZPC Kariba after he was found in possession of drugs and substances such as
mbanje, codeine and others,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“As police we managed to get a tip off from members of the
public that Mhango was dealing in illicit drugs. Police raided the player’s
house in Mahombekombe and managed to recover mbanje, Benilyn and other cough
syrups, among other drugs.”
There are also suspicions that Mhango was dealing in the
illicit drugs at the ZPC Kariba Sports Club.
Ass Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway to
establish the source of the drugs.
“We want to warn that the police are not going back in the
fight against drug and substance abuse. We are still investigating the source
of the drugs and to establish if Mhango was the supplier in the trade,” he
said.
Police have arrested more than 4 000 drug abusers and
peddlers in an operation aimed at stemming drug and substance abuse which has
pervaded the social landscape.
The Government at the highest level, including President
Mnangagwa has called for an unrelenting fight against the vice of drug and
substance abuse. Herald
