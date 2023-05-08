ED SNUBS UK ZIMBAS MEETING

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa cancelled at the 11th hour a scheduled meeting with United Kingdom (UK)-based Zimbabweans, it has emerged.
Mnangagwa attended King Charles III’s coronation in London
on Saturday.
NewsDay gathered that he had been invited by Zimbabwe’s
ambassador to the UK, Christian Katsandem to meet UK-based Zimbabweans after
the coronation.
According to a letter dated May 3, 2023 addressed to
Zimbabwe Diaspora Community seen by NewsDay, Mnangagwa was set to meet the
diasporans at Zimbabwe embassy in London on Saturday.
“I have the honour to inform you that His Excellency the
President Dr Emmerson D Mnangagwa will be attending the coronation of His
Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023,” Katsande wrote.
“In light of the above, you are invited to the Zimbabwe
House on May 6, 2023 at 14:30 hours to attend a diaspora engagement meeting
with His Excellency, the President.
“His Excellency, the President will take the opportunity to
address the diaspora community on the economic and political developments in
the country.”
But Mnangagwa never showed up at the venue.
He was also scheduled to address Zanu PF supporters in
Luton after jetting into London on Friday.
One of the organisers and member of the Zanu PF UK branch,
Masimba Mavaza, told the Zimbabwe Independent last week that they had set the
meeting for Luton to avoid demonstrators, who were plotting to picket the
meeting.
The Zanu PF representatives had booked a room at a hotel
along the road to Heathrow Airport and were expecting about 60 people to attend
the meeting.
Yesterday, Mavaza said Mnangagwa had other engagements when
asked about the snub.
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa also said
Mnangagwa had a tight schedule, hence his failure to address the diasporans.
He said Mnangagwa only went to the UK for the coronation
and other engagements were incidental.
“President Emmerson Mnangagwa had a tight schedule, he met
officials from the Commonwealth and (former British Prime Minister) Tony
Blair,” he said.
“After all he was in London for the coronation, other
engagements were incidental.
“There is also an opportunity to meet the President in
other engagements and people can always fly to meet the President.”
NewsDay understands that Mnangagwa sent his lieutenants who
were part of his delegation to meet his diaspora supporters.
Mnangagwa usually makes it a point to address party members
in countries he travels to. Newsday
