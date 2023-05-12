ED OPENS BRIDGE

President Mnangagwa today commissioned Rwenya Bridge in Mudzi that is expected to enhance connectivity between Mashonaland East province and Nyanga district in Manicaland as the Second Republic continues to spearhead infrastructural development.

The bridge was swept away in 2013 by Cyclone Eline and had disconnected the two provinces on the northern side.

People on both sides were struggling to cross either way, especially in the rainy season as they were resorting to longer routes such as going via Harare from Mudzi should they want to go to Nyanga.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said his administration will continue to spearhead infrastructural developments through mobilisation of the country’s own resources without borrowing from multilateral agencies.





“I am pleased to say we do not owe money to anyone in these projects we are undertaking. We are mobilizing our own resources and using local companies that we have been supporting to develop our country,” said President Mnangagwa. Herald