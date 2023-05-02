ED ALLY PERFORM RITUALS AT MINE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya has performed traditional rituals to ostensibly appease the spirits of several artisanal miners who perished at his Redwing gold mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland province.
The rituals were held at the mine on Sunday with
Sakupwanya’s company, Better Brands, funding the traditional ceremony.
A truckload of
traditional beer, brewed two weeks ago, was consumed at the ceremony where a
catering service company was hired to feed hundreds of people who attended the
event, among them traditional leaders, Zanu PF bigwigs and artisanal miners.
This comes after government recently allowed the mine to
resume operations after it was shut down by the Environmental Management Agency
in January this year over safety concerns.
Sakupwanya is a key Zanu PF member and is expected to
finance the ruling party’s election campaign this year.
He has also been previously pictured with President
Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.
Civic groups from Manicaland claimed that more than 100
artisanal miners have died at Redwing Mine since 2020, but NewsDay could not
independently verify the claims.
Since the mine reopened in March, there have been reports
of new deaths which reportedly prompted Sakupwanya to initiate the Sunday
cleansing ceremony following advice from the area’s traditional leadership.
Mutasa South legislator Misheck Mugadza (Zanu PF) confirmed
yesterday that he was part of the gathering.
“Yes, we had a
traditional ceremony for various reasons. There were traditional leaders and we
were also celebrating the coming in of a new chief, (but) we were cleansing the
area because of the deaths that have been recorded at the mine. It’s obvious
that the company financed the ceremony because they are the ones who are
operating at the mine,” he said.
Mugadza applauded Better Brands for the initiative.
Better Brands mine manager Alexio Guyo also confirmed the
ceremony, but directed all questions about the event to the company’s general
manager Cuthbert Chitima.
“I was not there, l am in Beatrice, but you can get in
touch with Cuthbert Chitima,” he said.
Chitima’s phone was not being answered yesterday.
Penhalonga Youth Development Trust director Clinton Masanga
said Better Brands conducted the rituals using traditional snuff and some rice
that was sprinkled in the mineshafts to supposedly appease the spirits of
departed artisanal miners.
“It was a traditional and ritual ceremony done at once.
Traditional snuff and some grains of rice were thrown in the claims where some
artisanal miners reportedly died,” Masanga said.
“The fact that they
did the traditional ceremony or rituals is clear indication that they are aware
of the deaths that have occurred at the mine.”
Masanga, however, said it was difficult to determine
whether Redwing Mine had satisfied the safety demands made by Ema.
“However, it is important to note that traditional
ceremonies and mining operations should not compromise safety measures and
environmental regulations. The poor management of the mine by Better Brands
Mining Company is a cause for concern and it is essential that the company
improves (workers’ safety at the mine),” he said.
Masanga added: “If the traditional ceremony is conducted
(and the mining company) violates the restrictions set by Ema, it could
potentially lead to negative consequences such as harm to the environment or
danger to the workers.”
Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi,
who has in the past been vocal over mine deaths in Penhalonga, weighed in
saying conducting a traditional ceremony was not enough to guarantee miners’
safety.
“I think the company was seeking to address the issue of
mine deaths which have not stopped even after the company was closed,” he said.
