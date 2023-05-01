DRIVER ERRORS : FIVE KILLED IN TWO CRASHES

Five people died in two accidents in Mashonaland West over the holiday weekend, four in a head-on collision between an Isuzu double-cab and a mine bus near Banket on Sunday and one in a collision between a bus and a haulage truck on the Harare-Chirundu highway yesterday.
Both accidents are seen as avoidable with driver error
continuing to claim lives.
Speaking after visiting victims and bereaved families of
the Banket accident that claimed lives of four, three on the spot on Sunday
afternoon and one injured person dying later, Local Government and Public Works
Deputy Minister Marrian Chombo, whose ministry houses the Department of Civil
Protection, said it was worrisome that the nation was losing precious lives in
road accidents that can be avoided.
The accident claimed lives of mourners escorting the hearse
to the funeral of an elderly woman from the town to a nearby farm for burial.
The Isuzu twin-cab vehicle collided a few metres from the
turn–off to the homestead with a Pan African Mine bus at the 3km peg along the
Banket-Mazvikadei strip road.
“As Government we are concerned with the number of accidents
that continue to occur on our roads. We have lost seven lives in two separate
accidents in the province. I want to urge motorists to be very careful on the
road and adhere to road regulations,” said Deputy Minister Chombo
One of the survivors admitted at Banket Hospital, Mr Raphel
Muzondo, who had travelled from Harare to mourn his friend’s mother, said the
accident occurred as a result of poor judgment.
“The driver of the bus failed to negotiate the curve which
resulted in the head-on collision,” he said.
Another survivor and a relative of the old lady whose
coffin was being transported to the nearby farm, Ms Sheila Chisango, said the
driver of their vehicle tried to avoid the bus by swerving to the extreme left.
She is among 13 relatives and friends who were seriously
injured and are currently admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.
Ms Spiwe Patino who was in the other escorting vehicle,
said two of those killed were in the trailer, Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment