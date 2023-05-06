DEMBARE SUNDAY OFFERINGS BANNED

HARARE giants Dynamos’ Supporters Association have banned, with immediate effect, the giving of money to players by supporters after matches, which they call Sunday offering.

The supporters association said the practice had the potential of causing division among players while also bringing the name of their principal sponsor into disrepute.

In a letter addressed to all Dynamos supporters, members of the executive, technical team and the head of security, Dynamos Supporters Association secretary-general Jane Mushininga said a better method of acknowledging the players’ good performance should be devised.

“It has come to our attention that the ‘sunday offering” we give to players after matches in the stadium have the potential to cause divisions in camp and bringing the brand and name of our sponsor into disrepute. Henceforth, we therefore urge all our supporters to stop this practice with immediate effect. Acknowledgement of good performance by our players is good from us supporters but we can use other means behind the scenes and not in the stadium. We can organize our marshals to be at the team bus after match with boxes where our supporters can drop their offerings. Thereafter the money can be counted and shared to all players. We promise to support the team without causing discontent in the camp as well as protecting the name of our principal sponsor,” reads the letter.

In their last league match against rivals Caps United at the National Sports Stadium, midfielder Denver Mukamba was showered with USD notes and his photo where his jersey was bugling with money has since gone vital. Sunday Mail