COUNSELLING FOR PRISONERS WHO MISSED OUT ON AMNESTY

KHAMI Maximum Prison will on Monday begin counselling sessions for inmates who did not benefit from the Presidential amnesty that resulted in 4 270 prisoners nationwide being released by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services to decongest prisons.

A total of 670 prisoners from Khami Maximum Prison housing only male inmates and nine female inmates at Mlondolozi were released yesterday.

Speaking just before the release of the amnesty beneficiaries, Officer Commanding Bulawayo Prisons, Commissioner Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya said the remaining inmates were visibly down psychologically and stressed following the release of their colleagues, some of whom were cellmates for over 10 years.

They had become a family hence the impact of the separation following the release of their colleagues.

“The release of these guys has badly affected some of the remaining inmates, they are terribly stressed hence the decision to conduct counselling sessions as from Monday. We shall engage professional counsellors including pastors who will talk to them and give them assurances that the world hasn’t ended. They need to be convinced that their chance will come because we have a listening leader in President Mnangagwa,” said Comm Ngwenya.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has been exercising mercy to the inmates.

Comm Ngwenya, who was accompanied by his deputy Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Mthembo and Officer in Charge of Khami Maximum Prison, Chief Superintended Joe Matyavira said the release of the inmates has drastically reduced resources needed for the upkeep of prisoners which means significant savings.

“We had a lot of challenges like buying food and paying for water but now following this Presidential pardon, we will be able to channel some of the savings to other critical areas which include but not limited to income-generating projects such as farming,” said Comm Ngwenya.

Addressing the released prisoners, Comm Ngwenya urged them to go out and live well with the community.

He noted that there could be challenges in reintegrating the former prisoners into society as relatives and even society at large might shun them.

“Some will call you names, some will spit on you, calling you ibhantinti leli but please let’s have big hearts and try not to worry much about such negatives. Those that have acquired certain skills while in prison, please let’s use them to make money and earn a living for ourselves and our families. Let us go and be part of the economic turnaround of this country as per the vision of the Second Republic of an upper-middle income economy by 2030. So go out there and don’t come back here,” said Comm Ngwenya.

For 27-year-old Elias Chibaya, who was arrested for rape in 2015 as a 19-year-old teenager, prison life afforded him a rare opportunity to attain academic qualifications after managing to study and pass his Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations. He obtained nine points in commercials at A-level and also acquired a tertiary qualification in carpentry.

“While not being proud of what I did, life at Khami Maximum Prison has completely changed my life. When I came here I initially felt like it was the end of life for me but through the many life lessons we were being given here, I enrolled at the prison school for my O-levels which I passed and proceeded to do A-level. I again pased with nine points and now that I am going out, my wish is to enrol for University studies,” said Chibaya from Chivhu.

Khami Prison has a fully-fledged primary, secondary and tertiary school whose teachers and lecturers are all inmates.

“Coming here is not the end of life as people may think, it can actually transform one into a complete person. We have a fully-fledged education facility here whose teachers are all inmates and interestingly, education is for free right up to tertiary level,” said Chief Supt Matyavira.

Another released inmate was businessman Danis David Konson who was arrested and sentenced to death in 2014 for fatally shooting his girlfriend Siphathisiwe Ncube three times after she had dumped him.

He was sent to the gallows by the now retired Judge, Justice Lawrence Kamocha. Konson challenged the verdict at the Constitutional Court which overturned the judgement and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Chronicle