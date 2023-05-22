CHOLERA CASES SURGE IN HARARE

THE Harare Metropolitan province has recorded over 288 cholera cases since the first case surfaced in the country in February this year.
Provincial and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti said in
a statement on Saturday that the figures were as of May 19, 2023.
“There were 288 suspected cholera cases and 84 confirmed
cholera cases. The confirmed cholera cases have been reported in the suburbs of
Budiriro, Glen View, Dzivarasekwa, Mt Pleasant, Mbare and Waterfalls,” he said.
“Prevention and control measures have been put in place and
all districts in the province’s emergency preparedness, response teams and
systems have been activated.”
Muguti ordered local authorities to promote public health.
“All local authorities have been directed to stop
unlicensed and unclean food outlets from operating in open spaces. All shops,
restaurants and food outlets (should) have clean toilets with running water.
“Schools, office buildings, and workspaces are to ensure
that toilets have running water and soap to wash hands,” he said.
Imploring Harare residents to be hygienic in their
respective homes, Muguti added: “Where cholera is suspected, you are advised to
drink lots of fluids such as salt and sugar solution made with safe water or
oral rehydration solution and visit the nearest health facility for prompt
treatment.
“If anyone has watery diarrhoea, immediately report to the
nearest health facility or call the Ministry of Health and Child Care Public
Health Emergency Operations Centre number 2019 for assistance.”
According to the World Health Organisation, cholera is an
acute water-borne diarrhoeal disease that is preventable if people have access
to safe water and sanitation and practise good hygiene, but can kill within
hours if left untreated.
Cholera remains one of the significant public health
emergencies in the southern African region which recorded its worst outbreak
between 2008 and 2009 when the disease killed more than 4 000 people and
affected close to 100 000 others before spreading across the region. Newsday
