CHOLERA CASES HIT OVER 1 000

CHOLERA cases have surpassed the 1 000 mark in Zimbabwe with reports that so far 23 related deaths have been recorded in nine provinces.
The latest situational report from the Ministry of Health
and Child Care shows that 34 new suspected cholera cases were recorded on
Friday.
13 were from Mutare, Budiriro and Glenview in Harare each
recorded six cases.
The other five were recorded in Beitbridge, Matabeleland
South province and the remaining five cases were recorded in Chimanimani,
Manicaland province.
The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started
on February 12 in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.
To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the
country since the beginning of 2023, and these have no epidemiological link to
each other.
Matabeleland North province is yet to record a case.
“As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 834 suspected cholera
cases, 242 confirmed cases, 749 recoveries, five confirmed deaths and 18
suspected deaths. The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera,
Chegutu, Chikomba,
Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe
North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza,”
read the report.
“As of May 10, 2023, 62 cases were hospitalised and these
are admitted at: Mutare City (seven), Buhera (five), Mutare Rural (14),
Chimanimani (seven), Mutasa (one), Beitbridge (three) Hospital CTC in, Mwenezi
(six), Gutu (one) and 14 in Harare. Of those three are in Bindura and one in
Fairbridge.”
Last month, Cabinet resolved that in light of the continued
increase in cholera cases, a multi-sectoral approach to responding to the
outbreak should continue, with a focus to address water and sanitation
challenges.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care was also directed to
work closely with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to ensure
timely release of funds to facilitate the cholera response. Herald
