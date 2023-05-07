CHIEF : RELATIVES PLOTTING T0 KILL ME

CHIEF Menyezwa of Lupane in Matabeleland North has said a family meeting will be held over a leaked audio recording that was circulating on social media in which a relative was plotting to kill him using juju.
The chief said some relatives were fighting him over his
position.
In an audio a woman is heard telling an alleged sangoma to
take the sand which the chief’s car would have driven over so that they can
kill him.
The Chronicle spoke to chief Menyezwa who said the person
who was speaking in the audio recording was his aunt.
He said he was shocked about the plot to kill him using
juju.
“I did not know about the audio until I was called by one
of my sisters who made me listen to it. I was really shocked when I recognised
the voice that was speaking because I have not offended her in any way for her
to think of killing me. I wanted to confront her but our family members refused
and said I should wait for a family meeting where everything will be discussed
and a way forward will be made,” the chief said.
He said it saddens him to know that his aunt is thinking of
hurting him when they are supposed to be a family and to protect each other.
Chief Menyezwa said he suspects the fight might be about
the chieftaincy.
“During my father’s burial I am the one who was standing at
the head of the grave because that is what every heir is supposed to do. And
there are a lot of other responsibilities which I have already carried because
I was fully aware that I was going to take the throne,” Chief Menyezwa said.
The chief said the sangoma at the centre of the plot to
kill him approached him and apologised. Chronicle
