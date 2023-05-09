CHEATING KUTAMA TEACHERS NUDES LEAK

TWO teachers at Kutama College are in a spot of bother after their nude pictures went viral on social media.

Some teachers at the Catholic-run school told H- Metro that the two teachers – Vincent Makandiodza Masangwi and Rumbidzai Chatambarara – had a long running secret relationship.

One male teacher said Masangwi’s wife exposed the two’s illicit affair by posting the nudes she found in his cellphone on social media.

“His wife was incensed when she saw the two lovebirds’ pictures in Masangwi’s phone, and posted the nudes,” said the teacher.

He said some teachers had long suspected the two to be romantically involved as they always spent most of their time together.

“They are both in the Commercials Department and Chatambarara supervised Masangwi as the HOD.”

Masangwi teaches commerce in O-Level and A-Level business studies, while Chatambarara teaches business studies and business entrepreneurship.

Another teacher said after the nudes leaked, Chatambarara went to her parents’ house in Norton.

The incident has caused a stir at Kutama College, with some parents expressing concern about the moral standards of teachers at the school.

The Catholic-run institution is known for its academic excellence and has produced several notable personalities.

The two teachers are yet to comment on the matter, and it remains unclear if the authorities will take any disciplinary action against them. H Metro