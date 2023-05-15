CHANTER SLEEPS WITH FAN IN BOTSWANA, WRECKS LONG STANDING AFFAIR

Zimdancehall chanter, Hwindi Prezident, is at the centre of a storm in Botswana for reportedly wrecking a long-time love relationship by sleeping with someone’s live-in girlfriend.

The chanter, who went to Botswana on May 5, reportedly slept with one Akilla Nkomo, the live-in girlfriend of a man identified as T Man.

It was reported that they had unprotected sex on the day that he arrived in Botswana for his performance.

All hell broke loose when T Man got hold of their naked pictures taken at his lodge. Sources said Hwindi pleaded ignorance about the matter and seemed unmoved by the presence of his nudes with Akilla.

Akilla would not comment on the matter. “I have no comment on this whole issue, but I am aware of it,” she told H-Metro.

T Man confirmed the issue. “I have been in love with this girl for a long time. They slept together on the day he arrived here. I don’t know why she did that to me. She now has an STI and is probably pregnant as well. “If it was not that I came across her cellphone, it might have been a different story,” said T Man without elaborating.

“From their messages, it seems like it was their first time, but I don’t know what to think. If a person can do things like this, then she is capable of kuenda ndisinakuzviona.

“The other problem is that she used my money to buy Hwindi beer. It’s my money because she doesn’t work. I have tried to reach Hwindi, but he has just chosen to ignore me.

“That’s what hurts the most. Like seriously, in this day and age, you just have unprotected sex? I am not happy about what they did. She didn’t know that I knew her cellphone passcode.

“I am not happy with this. She didn’t sleep at home on that day. Hwindi should stop whatever he is doing.”

A source said T Man was now behaving suicidal.

“Hwindi came to Botswana and had sex with Akilla and the boyfriend is pained about this whole issue after coming across their nudes at his lodge on her cellphone. He now wants to commit suicide because he really loved Akilla.

“Tikangomusiya anogona kuzviuraya by taking poison at any time. He tried to contact Hwindi, but he is being ignored. Hanzi akatotaura naye akamuti he will come back to him,” said the source. H Metro