CHAMISA TAKES ON ED ON AUGUST 23



President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday proclaimed August 23, 2023 as the date on which the country will hold general elections.

In a notice in the government gazette, he also set June 21, 2023 as the date on which nomination courts will sit countrywide to accept applications by political parties and their candidates to take part in the polls.

President Mnangagwa had been due to proclaim the election and court nomination dates on Monday, but postponed the announcement.

The ruling Zanu-PF party, and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party are the main contestants in the elections, in which several smaller political parties are also expected to take part.

The announcement of the election date now kick-offs the campaign season, which so far had been low-level by all the parties.

The elections will be for national president, and parliamentary and local government representatives held simultaneously.- New Ziana