BUSINESSMAN TURNS ARMED ROBBER

AT first glance 38-year-old Limukani Khupe strikes you as an earnest and hardworking entrepreneur, but unbeknown to many, he also allegedly assumes the persona of an unforgiving and violent criminal.
Khupe, a “businessman” who owns a thriving liquor business and boutique in Sun Yet Sen
in Maphisa, Matabeleland South Province, was arrested by police for allegedly
leading a gang of seven other violent criminals.
One of the guns used by the armed robbers
The gang has been on the police most wanted list in
Bulawayo for a string of break ins and
armed robbery cases, which Khupe reportedly masterminded.
Khupe hails from Ezimnyama Village in Plumtree,
Matabeleland South Province, where he has a homestead.
He is also building a house in Bulawayo’s Rangemore suburb.
Khupe, according to police, was found in possession of a
revolver, which is licensed under his name.
“He owns a revolver, which we managed to retrieve. We
checked on it and found out it was licensed under his name. The licence expires
in December. Khupe apparently was
granted the licence, as he is a businessman and, in his application, indicated
that he needed it for protection from criminals, as he constantly had large amounts
of money in his possession,” said Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson
Inspector Abednico Ncube.
He said Khupe clearly applied for the firearm to carry out
his sinister motives, which left many homeowners in Bulawayo’s high-density
suburbs petrified when he and his gang struck.
The other gangsters were identified as Brendon Moyo (25) from Lobengula West, Benefit Vhudzi (37) from Mbundane, Witness Macebo (27) from Lobengula West, Isheunesu Nhliziyo (36) also known as Scanda from Cowdray Park, Nyapo Ndlovu (26), Limukani Dube (32), and Lungisani Mpofu (24) from Cowdray Park.
Inspector Ncube said events that led to their capture were
preceded by a series of violent break
ins and robberies that culminated in active participation by members of the
public and police.
“On the 28th of April 2023 at around 2230 hours, a group of
eight unknown male accused persons pretending to be police knocked on the front
sitting room door of a house in New Luveve demanding the occupants to open.
“They claimed to have been looking for a man called Brighton.
The complainants then advised the accused persons that there was no one by that
name. The accused persons then went on and forced open the kitchen door to gain
entry into the house armed with knives, machetes and knobkerries,” said Insp
Ncube.
He said upon entry, the gang assaulted the complainants
with a machete, demanding money and other valuables.
“The accused persons then rounded up all the six occupants and hauled them up in the sitting
room holding them at gunpoint. They took one of the complainants to the bedroom
whilst holding a knife to her throat. While in the bedroom, the accused took
cash US$177 and R50 from a purse,” said Insp Ncube.
He said the other robbers went on to ransack the house
seeking valuables and stole a Samsung
32-inch television, Open View decoder, Itel A33 phone, Samsung A12 cell
phone and Huawei Y9 cell phone.
“After raiding the family the gang sped off in two getaway
cars they had parked outside the house. Upon interviews it was established that
the robbers had targeted to rob a house which belonged to an illegal forex
dealer, who also deals in cell phones. They however missed the target and
robbed the wrong house,” said Insp Ncube.
He said the gang , on May 6 went on to rob a house in Rangemore. “On the 6th of May 2023 at around
0200 hours the same accused persons entered a complainant’s premises at
Rangemore suburb through an unlocked gate and proceeded to the main house where
they broke the windows to gain entry into the house. While inside the house,
the accused persons who were armed with two unidentified pistols, a machete, a
sjambok and knives searched each room, threatening and assaulting the
complainants who were sleeping in different rooms demanding cash and
valuables,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle
