BOARDING SCHOOLS REJECT ZIMDOLLAR

SCHOOLS open for the second term of the year today amid high hopes of smooth learning while parents have expressed concern over the increase in prices and fees by some boarding schools, which are now demanding full payment in foreign currency only.

The pegging of fees strictly in foreign currency is illegal and the Government has said parents should be allowed to pay the local currency equivalent at the interbank rate of the day.

Further, schools have been warned against unilateral increases in fees as they have to first seek Government approval, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said.

From as early as 7am to afternoon the Bulawayo city centre was a hive of activity as parents and guardians conducted last-minute shopping as they accompanied their children to board buses to different schools in the Matabeleland region.

Informal traders, transport operators, and fast-food outlets made brisk business from quick sales by pupils who flooded the City Hall, OK Mart, Hamara, and other pick-up points in town.

Parents of learners at the Methodist-run Thekwane High School held hostage for more than three hours until 6pm, a school bus crew after authorities decided to enforce a resolution that those who had not paid the full school fees should not board the bus.

The school charges an average of US$500 per term in fees of which US$300 is paid in full hard currency with US$240 payable in RTGS at the interbank rate.

Senior master at the school, Mr Nqobile Phinda said the school was merely enforcing a resolution of parents at an annual schools development committee meeting.

“It’s the parents that took this position, not the school administration. So, we have been here for more than two hours now,” said Mr Phinda.

The situation was resolved upon the arrival of the SDC chairperson, a Mr Mugiyo, who gave a green light for the owing learners to board the bus but emphasised that parents must honour their pledge of clearing the debt at the agreed dates.

Mr Earlier, Mr Mthokozisi Nkomo, a parent to a Form Three pupil at Embakwe High School in Mangwe District, said preparations for this term were difficult due to fees increases. He said fees have not only been increased but the school was now demanding foreign currency.

“The fees are currently at US$600 from US$400. This is a lot of money considering that it’s not the only child that I have, and preparing for school is now difficult,” he said. “Fees have been hiked and even if we have the option of paying half and clearing the balance month end, it’s still very difficult because the money that schools are charging is not affordable as we do not earn forex.”Mugiyo, however, refused to entertain the news crew. Chronicle