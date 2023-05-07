BOARDING SCHOOLS REJECT ZIMDOLLAR

SCHOOLS open for the second term of the year today amid high hopes of smooth learning while parents have expressed concern over the increase in prices and fees by some boarding schools, which are now demanding full payment in foreign currency only.
The pegging of fees strictly in foreign currency is illegal
and the Government has said parents should be allowed to pay the local currency
equivalent at the interbank rate of the day.
Further, schools have been warned against unilateral
increases in fees as they have to first seek Government approval, the Ministry
of Primary and Secondary Education has said.
From as early as 7am to afternoon the Bulawayo city centre
was a hive of activity as parents and guardians conducted last-minute shopping
as they accompanied their children to board buses to different schools in the
Matabeleland region.
Informal traders, transport operators, and fast-food
outlets made brisk business from quick sales by pupils who flooded the City
Hall, OK Mart, Hamara, and other pick-up points in town.
Parents of learners at the Methodist-run Thekwane High
School held hostage for more than three hours until 6pm, a school bus crew
after authorities decided to enforce a resolution that those who had not paid
the full school fees should not board the bus.
The school charges an average of US$500 per term in fees of
which US$300 is paid in full hard currency with US$240 payable in RTGS at the
interbank rate.
Senior master at the school, Mr Nqobile Phinda said the
school was merely enforcing a resolution of parents at an annual schools
development committee meeting.
“It’s the parents that took this position, not the school
administration. So, we have been here for more than two hours now,” said Mr
Phinda.
The situation was resolved upon the arrival of the SDC
chairperson, a Mr Mugiyo, who gave a green light for the owing learners to
board the bus but emphasised that parents must honour their pledge of clearing
the debt at the agreed dates.
Mr Earlier, Mr Mthokozisi Nkomo, a parent to a Form Three
pupil at Embakwe High School in Mangwe District, said preparations for this
term were difficult due to fees increases. He said fees have not only been
increased but the school was now demanding foreign currency.
“The fees are currently at US$600 from US$400. This is a
lot of money considering that it’s not the only child that I have, and
preparing for school is now difficult,” he said. “Fees have been hiked and even
if we have the option of paying half and clearing the balance month end, it’s
still very difficult because the money that schools are charging is not
affordable as we do not earn forex.”Mugiyo, however, refused to entertain the
news crew. Chronicle
