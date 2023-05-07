AS BUYANGA ROTS IN SA JAIL

The fight between businessman Frank Buyanga and authorities in South Africa has escalated with the former accusing police in the neighbouring country of defaming him.
Buyanga has been languishing in prison in that country for
the past six months following his arrest at an upmarket hotel in Sandton,
Johannesburg.
He was arrested by Interpol South Africa through the
assistance of the South African Police Services (SAPS) National Intervention
Unit in an early morning raid.
Buyanga was granted R150 000 bail by the Randburg
Magistrate’s Court on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020 and
on charges of contempt of court.
He was, however, immediately re-arrested on charges of
breaching South African immigration laws.
In April, the SAPS revealed that the Hawks Serious
Corruption Investigation Unit had arrested a detective constable on charges of
defeating the ends of justice after trying to book Buyanga out of prison.
The detective had claimed that he was going to do an
investigation.
It was later revealed that the detective had no case on his
hands linked to Buyanga, and was arrested.
Buyanga’s representatives Hamilton Trust last week issued a
statement saying the SAPS claims were defamatory.
“The alleged incident
took place on Friday, 14th April 2023, and this media release is dated 16th
April 2023, a mere two days later, without giving Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi the
right to reply,” the Trust said.
“Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was afforded no opportunity to be interviewed
by the SAPS, who on their own account, now link the errant actions of an
unnamed police officer with Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, after admitting that this
officer has no supporting paperwork or just cause to call upon the prison.”
It described SAPS’s behaviour as reckless.
“It must be noted
that at the time of this alleged incident, Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was present
at the legal consulting rooms of the prison with his legal representative, Mr
Michael Hulley.
“It would have been opportune and timely to approach Mr
Frank Buyanga Sadiqi in the presence of his attorney to afford him the
opportunity to give a right of reply,” the statement said.
The Trust said South African authorities have not yet
approached Buyanga over the issue.
“SAPS is the only source of this information to the media
who are now conducting a smear campaign against Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi.
“The source of the story from SAPS is one-sided and
unsubstantiated, and falsely implicates Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi with the said
unnamed police officer,” the Trust said.
“Mr Frank Buyanga
Sadiqi denies any part of this published incident as stated in the press
release and does not know any police from the Mondeor Police Station and
rejects any notion that he attempted to escape from prison.”
At the time of Buyanga’s arrest in November, the SAPS said
the businessman was wanted by Zimbabwean authorities for kidnapping, robbery
and three counts of contempt of court. Standard
