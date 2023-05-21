A GLIMPSE INTO ED'S MASSIVE WEALTH

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi's visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Kwekwe farm on Friday gave a glimpse into the Zanu PF leader's massive wealth after he paraded his prized herd of Ankole cattle.
The Ankole cattle
are one of the most expensive breeds in
Africa.
They are known for their long horns and are a modern
American breed of domestic cattle.
During Nyusi’s visit to Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, it came to
light that Mnangagwa owns more than 2 000 cattle and has been slaughtering two
beasts a week since 2008 to feed his staff at the farm.
Mnangagwa also owns over 400 goats as well as chickens, it
was uncovered.
It was not mentioned how many Ankole cattle the President
has.
Across the border, Mnangagwa’s counterpart in South Africa,
President Cyril Ramaphosa also owns the expensive breed.
Ramaphosa is the biggest Ankole breed farmer in South
Africa and has been auctioning his cattle at very elite prices.
In 2022, an auction of the cattle at Ramaphosa's
Phala-Phala farm fetched close to R21 million.
The farm made headlines after former spy boss Arthur Fraser
claimed a burglary occurred there in 2020, in which about $4 million in cash
(around R64 million at the current exchange rate) was stolen.
Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe parted ways with
R4,7m for four Ankole female cows. The most expensive of the lot cost him
R2,1m.
The money was believed to be earned from the selling of
game and cattle.
Mnangagwa, who has been in government since 1980, has been
accused of looting government resources using his power.
Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said Mnangagwa’s source
of wealth was from the resources he allegedly looted for the past 40 years.
“Mnangagwa has a history of plundering companies and has
been making money for the past 40 years,” Ngwenya said.
A 2004 United Nations report named Mnangagwa as one of the
many officials who looted diamonds and other precious minerals from Democratic
Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Mnangagwa has also been linked to an underground illegal
gold mining syndicate in the Midlands province, but he has denied the reports.
Recently, Al Jazeera’s investigation revealed multiple
links between Mnangagwa and the gold smuggling and money laundering syndicates
that are bleeding the country.
Mnangagwa has been accused of enriching his family members.
He is also said to have vast business interests across the
economy. Standard
