21 YOUTHS GET FARMS

Twenty-one youths from Mashonaland West Province received A2 Permits under the Presidential 10ha Scheme that seeks to mainstream the participation of youths in agriculture and form a key pillar in the transition of land holders from subsistence to commercial farming.
The beneficiaries are the first batch to receive the A2
Permits out of a targeted 74 youths in the province.
This is in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s youth
economic empowerment initiative, the Provincial Youth Integrated Hubs launched
in the Midlands Province on January 7, 2022.
Jubilant beneficiaries hailed President Mnangagwa and his
Government for honouring pledges made last year.
Ms Ketty Chanetsa said the Government had given her
somewhere to start from and she looked forward to contributing towards the
country’s drive towards food sufficiency.
“I am ecstatic and grateful at the same time for what
President Mnangagwa has done for us as youths,” said Ms Chanetsa.
“After undergoing training in livestock management at
Kwekwe Polytechnic before President Mnangagwa launched the provincial youth
integrated hubs where each province got cattle, we also underwent training in
crop management and the wait began.”
The issuance of permits, she said, was a sign that
President Mnangagwa always delivers on his promises.
Another beneficiary, Mr Tinotenda Masire said youths were
ready to play their part in the country’s economic development. “We are
grateful as youths that we are being given the responsibility to also play a
part in the country’s development,” he said.
The A2 permits will see youths getting 10ha pieces of land
in Darwendale as part of integration of youths in mainstream agriculture where
Government has provision for a quota for youths in land allocation.
Speaking at the handover of the A2 permits, Mashonaland
West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said more
land was being identified to support the participation of more youths in
agriculture.
“We call upon all the beneficiaries to undergo training
programmes as directed by His Excellency the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa on
the 7th of January 2022 in Midlands Province where this programme was
launched,” she said.
“Young people are as well challenged to take an active part
in the agricultural value chain.
“Mashonaland West is in proximity to the Zambia and
Botswana borders, hence the youths should be involved in exports.”
She called on the Agricultural Advisory and Rural
Development Directorate and the Agricultural Youth Desk to continue
capacitating youths under the provincial youth integrated hubs in Chegutu.
Farmers for Economic Development national chairperson Cde
Tapiwa Chitate said youths should take a leading role in the agricultural
revolution.
“I strongly urge the youths to make use of the various
incubation hubs which are supported by the eight agricultural colleges we have
across the country. This will ensure their continuous capacitation in the
various agricultural sectors they are in,” said Cde Chitate.
“The allocation of land to 700 youths under the provincial
youth integrated schemes has since started as testament to our gathering here,
and indeed this is evidence of His Excellency, our President Dr ED Mnangagwa’s
commitment to ensure youths’ meaningful inclusion in key national development
spaces as is enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).”
Harnessing the youth potential, he said, would contribute
directly to the growth of the country’s agro-based economy through improved raw
material production that feeds into agro-processing industries.
He said involvement of youths promoted the integration of
technology into agriculture leading to innovation in production and efficiency.
