20 ROBBERS ATTACK EIGHT SECURITY GUARDS

TWENTY robbers attacked eight security guards with a pistol machetes, okapi knives and iron bars at Wilmode Farm in Mvurwi before stealing 63 tobacco bales last Friday.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the gang tied up the guards with ropes before proceeding to grading
shades and stole 63 bales. Anyone with information to report at any nearest
police station.
Criminals, some of them posing as policemen, have been
robbing tobacco farmers at gunpoint as they move their bales at night.
Farmers have also been falling prey to thieves at the
auction floors, especially in Harare.
The farmers have been urged to be wary of criminals who
take advantage of the increased human and vehicular traffic at the auction
floors during the selling season to commit offences.
There has also been a marginal increase in fraud cases
involving card cloning, mobile cash transactions, forgery, theft from cars and
pick-pocketing.
Farmers are also advised not to entertain strangers and to
safeguard their produce, as well as proceeds from sales.
Over the past few years, farmers have lost tobacco worth thousands
of dollars after being robbed of their crop while in transit to the auction
floors.
Other farmers are waylaid by criminals who steal their
hard-earned cash, goods and valuables while others are being targeted by bogus
security agents.
Farmers have also been advised not to use unroadworthy
vehicles as some were robbed when their vehicles developed mechanical faults.
Last week, police in Harare arrested one of the criminals
and recovered 15 tobacco bales Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment