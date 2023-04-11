ZIYAMBI ZIYAMBI CHALLENGER WITHDRAWS

In a show of democratic maturity, one of the candidates for Zanu PF in Zvimba West constituency Cde Gifford Gomwe has withdrawn from a scheduled rerun.

This leaves Cde Maruva Mercy Dinha, who controversially won the first round to face incumbent Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Cde Gomwe would have been part of a three-horse race for Zvimba West constituency.

The election outcome was nullified after the party’s supreme governing body, the Politburo adjudged that the election failed to meet expected internal electoral standards.

This follows reports of confrontation between rival candidates’ supporters.

Cde Gomwe said unity and subsequent electoral success were more important than personal ambitions.

“I have come to the decision to withdraw after considering the negative effects of divisions in the party (Zanu PF),” said Cde Gomwe.

“I feel we need to unite so that we meet the goals of the party to ensure a resounding victory for the President (Mnangagwa) and the party in upcoming General elections.”

Cde Gomwe said he had a meeting with his protagonist Cde Ziyambi and other Mashonaland West party provincial members recently where an amicable agreement was threshed out.

He said their interests on the need for development in Zvimba West constituency had converged and it became apparent that they needed to work together.

Cde Gomwe circulated a letter on social media platforms confirming his withdrawal from the race. Herald