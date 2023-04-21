ZIM THIEF LEAVES BOTSWANA COURT IN STITCHES

A Zimbabwean man who was arrested for stealing a cellphone in Botswana left a court in stitches when he claimed he was possessed by demons when he committed the offence.
Prince Ndebele (24) made the shocking claims about evil’s role
when he committed the crime at the Francistown magistrates’ court where he was
jointly charged with Solwa Ndodana Chuma (26).
“I am asking for forgiveness, Your Worship. I woke up early
that day and a demon possessed me to snatch a cellphone. I wanted money to go
back to Zimbabwe to see my father,” said Ndebele.
He claimed he acted in desperation together with his
accomplice as they needed money to return to Zimbabwe.
Promising never to break the law again, Chuma also
maintained it was not his intention to steal.
Although Ndebele and Chuma didn’t waste the court’s time
when they pleaded guilty, their plea was, however, reserved and they were
remanded in custody to 18 May, as police wanted to continue with
investigations.
Circumstances as reported by The Voice are that Ndebele and
Chuma stole a cellphone at Gerald Estates on 8 April.
The paper reported that they allegedly snatched a Huawei
Y5, valued at P1 900, out of the hands of a startled Gokatweng Thabo
Thatoyaone.
The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest
of the duo.
However, the duo, who were also charged with being in
Botswana illegally, will have to wait at least a month before setting their
foot back into the country. B Metro
