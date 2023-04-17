ZANU PF CONFIRMS WADYAJENA, ZIYAMBI DEFEATS

ZANU PF has announced preliminary results of primary election reruns in five outstanding constituencies with two female candidates defying the odds by defeating incumbent male candidates in Zvimba West and Gokwe Nembudziya respectively.
In Zvimba West, Cde Maruva Mercy Dinha beat party
heavyweight Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, while in Gokwe-Nembudziya, former Cabinet
minister Cde Flora Buka bounced back after defeating the incumbent Cde Justice
Mayor Wadyajena.
Some of the candidates who contested in Gokwe-Nembudziya
are Cdes Elam Mpofu and Godknows Kanzombe.
In Insiza South, Cde Spare Sithole was declared the winner
after his contestant Cde Andrew Langa withdrew from the race.
In Churu constituency, the party’s Harare Provincial Vice
Chairman Cde Ephraim Fundukwa sailed through against Charles Matsika,
Tafirenyika Muchacha, Gladmore Hungwe, Nyasha Madzamba and Boniface Poshai.
Mbare constituency went to Zanu PF councillor Cde Martin
Matinyanya who won against Zanu PF Harare provincial youth chairman Cde
Emmanuel Mahachi.
The two constituencies were affected by some acts of
violence in the first round.
Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha
announced the preliminary results during a press briefing at the party
headquarters in Harare. He said the results are subject to ratification and
confirmation by the Politburo.
“We also gave instructions to our provinces to look into
the complaints regarding our local authority primary elections,” said Cde
Bimha.
The local authority list will be submitted to the National
Command Centre at the party headquarters today.
Cde Bimha also announced the names of successful candidates
for the youth quota.
List of youth quota candidates
Bulawayo Tutsa
Munashe
Harare
Luckmore Gapa
Manicaland Stanley
Sakupwanya
Mashonaland Central Emmerson Raradza
Mashonaland East Tawanda Mudowo
Mashonaland West
Mutsa Ziyambi
Masvingo Nalide
Maunganidze
Matabeleland North Nobule Duke Ncube
Matabeleland South Tinashe Mushipe
Midlands Kudakwashe
Mnangagwa
