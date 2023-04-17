ZANU PF CONFIRMS WADYAJENA, ZIYAMBI DEFEATS

ZANU PF has announced preliminary results of primary election reruns in five outstanding constituencies with two female candidates defying the odds by defeating incumbent male candidates in Zvimba West and Gokwe Nembudziya respectively.

In Zvimba West, Cde Maruva Mercy Dinha beat party heavyweight Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, while in Gokwe-Nembudziya, former Cabinet minister Cde Flora Buka bounced back after defeating the incumbent Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Some of the candidates who contested in Gokwe-Nembudziya are Cdes Elam Mpofu and Godknows Kanzombe.

In Insiza South, Cde Spare Sithole was declared the winner after his contestant Cde Andrew Langa withdrew from the race.

In Churu constituency, the party’s Harare Provincial Vice Chairman Cde Ephraim Fundukwa sailed through against Charles Matsika, Tafirenyika Muchacha, Gladmore Hungwe, Nyasha Madzamba and Boniface Poshai.

Mbare constituency went to Zanu PF councillor Cde Martin Matinyanya who won against Zanu PF Harare provincial youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi.

The two constituencies were affected by some acts of violence in the first round.

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha announced the preliminary results during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Harare. He said the results are subject to ratification and confirmation by the Politburo.

“We also gave instructions to our provinces to look into the complaints regarding our local authority primary elections,” said Cde Bimha.

The local authority list will be submitted to the National Command Centre at the party headquarters today.

Cde Bimha also announced the names of successful candidates for the youth quota.

List of youth quota candidates

Bulawayo Tutsa Munashe

Harare Luckmore Gapa

Manicaland Stanley Sakupwanya

Mashonaland Central Emmerson Raradza

Mashonaland East Tawanda Mudowo

Mashonaland West Mutsa Ziyambi

Masvingo Nalide Maunganidze

Matabeleland North Nobule Duke Ncube

Matabeleland South Tinashe Mushipe

Midlands Kudakwashe Mnangagwa

Herald