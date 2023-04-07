WOMAN STRIKES CO-TENANT WITH A BRICK

AN Epworth woman is battling for her life in hospital after being struck with a brick by another woman who accused her of dating her husband.

The two are co-tenants.

Tamari Tendai Nzveka was not asked to plead when she appeared in court yesterday facing an attempted murder charge.

She was remanded in custody to April 12 for bail considerations.

The court heard that on April 3, at their shared residence in Epworth, Nzveka allegedly reprimanded the complainant for wearing pants in front of her husband.

She further accused her of being intimate with her husband.

Nzveka allegedly picked up a brick and struck the complainant on the head and she lost consciousness.

The complainant was ferried to hospital where she is currently admitted.

The State opposed bail for Nzveka arguing that it wasn’t in the interests of justice as both parties resided at the same house.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro