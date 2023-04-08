WOMAN ROBBED BY BOYFRIEND IN HOTEL ROOM

A 32-year-old woman was raped by her boyfriend at a city hotel after booking a room with the intention of discussing marriage issues.
The complainant visited her boyfriend at his workplace but
he suggested that they book a hotel room and discuss their issues privately.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube confirmed the incident.
When the two got to the hotel room the accused removed all
his clothes and forcibly removed the complainant’s clothes while blocking her
from escaping.
The complainant pleaded with him to stop but he pushed her
onto the bed and raped her once without protection.
The complainant told her story to her elder sister who
advised her to report the matter to the police.
“We urge members of the public especially women to avoid
situations and areas that are conducive to acts that they are not interested
in. People should use or meet where crime cannot easily be committed said,”
said Insp Ncube. Sunday News
