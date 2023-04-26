WOMAN DENIES FATHER ACCESS TO CHILD, DEFIES COURT

A Harare woman appeared in court for contempt in court after allegedly denying the father of her child access as ordered by the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe last month.

Kate Worsley Worswick 34, was summoned to court last Friday and appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda.

She was released unconditionally as she had been released by police into her lawyer’s custody the night before her court appearance.

The complainant is Markos Athitakis.

The court heard that on March 16, Athitakis obtained an order by consent for unsupervised access to his minor daughter on weekends.

The order stated that Worswick or her assignee would deliver the child to Athitakis on weekends from 9am to 4pm.

Worswick however failed to deliver the child in violation of the Supreme Court’s order promoting Athitakis to file a police report.

The matter was remanded to April 27 for trial commencement.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro