WHY ZANU PF BIGWIGS LOST

ATTEMPTS to settle for “safe constituencies” have backfired on several Zanu PF party primary election candidates who contested away from their original areas.
Under the Zanu PF party constitution, a person can transfer
to any constituency of their choice as long as they get their name transferred
to the new district and register there as a voter.
For years, several Zanu PF senior members have used this
provision to find “safe constituencies” where the competition will not be
stiff. Most of such constituencies are in rural areas.
However, during the just ended disputed primary elections,
several bigwigs fell by the wayside as voters decided to vote for locals.
Former deputy finance minister Terence Mukupe had sought to
represent the party as a National Assembly candidate for Hurungwe North
constituency after constantly suffering losses from opposition leader Tendai
Biti in Harare East.
However, an underdog Pax Muringazuva, who is a farmer in
the area, won the ticket to represent Zanu PF in the general elections slated
for July or August this year.
President Emerson Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim official
election dates.
“We lost to Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) and not Pax
(Muringazuva), but let's wait and see,” Mukupe posted on a constituency development
WhatsApp group.
FAZ is a shadowy Zanu PF intelligence group which was running
the party primary elections.
After suffering constant defeats from his arch nemesis Home
Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe in Mazowe South, prominent businessman
Tafadzwa Musarara this time chose to contest in Mazowe North where he was
facing the incumbent Campion Mugweni and little known Tsungi Makumbe.
The youthful Makumbe, who resides in the area, beat
Musarara and the sitting legislator Mugweni. After realising that he has been
beaten, Musarara wrote a letter purportedly withdrawing from the race.
In a letter addressed to the Mazowe North presiding officer,
Musarara said he tendered his withdrawal due to gross irregularities that
occurred in the constituency during the primary elections.
"I hereby tender my withdrawal from the
above-mentioned primary elections due to gross irregularities," reads part
of the letter. "I remain a committed cadre of the ruling Zanu PF.”
Mashonaland West provincial minister Mary Mliswa, who is
originally from Shurungwi, lost to Chinjayi Kambuzuma in a bid to represent the
ruling Zanu PF party in the Hurungwe West constituency.
Kambuzuma is former campaign manager to Temba Mliswa
(Norton Independent MP) and Mary Mliswa. Kambuzuma had reportedly used her
political connections with the grassroots to win.
“I am a daughter of Hurungwe, I resonate with the people’s
aspirations because I was born and bred here,” he said.
Deputy Information and Publicity minister Kindness Paradza,
who hails from Masvingo province also lost his seat in Makonde, Mashonaland
West.
Witwatersrand University based political analyst Romeo
Chasara said political trends in Zanu PF are now shifting.
“Gone are the days when politicians would just wake up and
choose a constituency to represent through vote buying. Voters are now clever
and they are selecting locals who resonate with their plights and aspirationsto
represent them. Voters are becoming politically literate,” Chasara said.
Newsday
