WHY WE DUMPED MARY MLISWA

Some Zanu PF members, who voted in the just-ended primary elections in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West province, say they ditched ministers, deputy ministers and non-performing legislators as they failed to fulfill their promises made five years ago.

In an interview, irate villagers said there are certain areas with poor roads and degraded bridges, which were ignored by sitting Members of Parliament, who include some occupying government positions.

Hurungwe West Zanu PF members dumped Mashonaland West provincial minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, for allegedly failing to fulfill her promises that include taking care of certain roads and bridges that played a critical role in transporting their goods for sale in Karoi.

The Hurungwe villagers claimed that they were surprised to see Mliswa-Chikoka at recent election campaign rallies when she stopped doing so soon after she became a provincial minister.

Hurungwe ward 7 villager, Denzel Watyoka, said Mliswa-Chikoka, who was defeated by Chinjai Kambuzuma, failed to meet most of her last promises.

"She failed to provide what she promised to deliver therefore there was no reason for us to vote for her this time around," said Watyoka.

Another villager, Joel Zilala, said locals are determined to dump non-performers.

"Things have changed we are determined to change our destiny. Gone are the days when we used to listen to party leaders’ directives to vote for individuals who don't even come from the area.”

Kambuzuma said she is happy that Zimbabweans have realized that their regions can mostly be developed by locals and not what he called “outsiders”.

Another Zanu PF member from Zvimba West, Adam Phiri, where Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was beaten hands down in the primaries, said Members of Parliament forget about coming to their respective constituencies once they are appointed ministers.

Studio 7 was unable to reach primary election losers - Mliswa-Chikoka, Ziyambi, Deputy Minister of Information Kindness Paradza and Chegutu West MP, Dexter Nduna.

But Independent Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, who is the brother of Mliswa-Chikoka, said Zanu PF should not have allowed ministers to contest in primary elections.

"There is no logic in allowing ministers to be contested in the primary elections because they are hardly in their constituencies due to pressing government assignments," said Mliswa.

Independent political analyst, Rejoice Ngwenya, said the outcome of Zanu PF primary elections is not a sign of flourishing democracy in the ruling party but an indication that people are fed up with non-performers.

Only 4 sitting MPs managed to win in primaries conducted in 22 constituencies in the region.

Former Health Minister, Douglas Mombeshora, bounced back in Mhangura. VOA