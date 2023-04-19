WHY WE CAN'T COLLECT GARBAGE

Harare City Council says it is unable to collect refuse during the day at bus terminuses because they would be choked by buses and kombis.
In a statement, council said it was impossible to collect
garbage at Copacabana, Market Square, Charge Office, 4th Street and Rezende
because they would be inaccessible.
“The situation at the mentioned areas has led to city
council employees having to clear these bus termini skip points of waste during
the night when accessibility is better.
“Council efforts are being hampered by private players who
are collecting refuse from residential areas and dumping waste at these points
to avoid paying fees at Pomona, while shop owners and tenants are adding to
this dilemma by using street kids to dump waste at these points.
“Shop owners are not permitted to dump their waste at these
skip points, but to have the requisite number of waste storage bins,” reads the
statement
The Council said it constantly deploys refuse compactors in
the Central Business District daily and shop owners should put their bins in
service lanes for collection by refuse trucks.
“Shop owners are also expected to ensure that service lanes
are accessible for refuse compactors.
“The City will from now be rigorously escalating its
efforts to enforce anti-litter bylaw number 30 of 2016. There will be heavy
penalties for those caught on the wrong side, and shop owners will lose their
business licences.
“All those involved in legal and illegal vending are
expected to ensure that the places, where they are operating from, are clean
and free of litter.
“Vehicle shells parked in the CBD and car parks throughout the City will be disposed of in terms of the anti-litter bylaw.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment