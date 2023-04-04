WHIZKID EYES LAW DEGREE AT 16

A 16-year-old girl who skipped three grades at primary school is hoping to enrol for a law degree at the University of Zimbabwe after attending selection interviews on Monday.
Ruvarashe Shammah Mitsouko Shayi battled it out with
hundreds of prospective law students, after attaining 14 points in 2022 Zimsec
A level examinations.
Ruvarashe sat the examinations in Family and Religious
Studies, History, and Literature in English.
Born July 21, 2006 she will go down in the institution’s
books as one of the youngest law students if selected.
Yesterday the prospective law student said she was hoping
to make the grade.
“The examinations were tricky. I cannot say they were easy
or hard. In the event that I fail to make it this year, I will definitely try
again next year.
“While among other prospective law students I felt good. In
every situation I try to feel normal like others regardless of age difference,”
she said.
Based in Westgate suburb, Ruvarashe said she decided to
pursue law for various reasons one of them being the quest to diligently serve
humanity.
“I chose law so that I advocate human and children’s rights
and also for prestige. It will also open opportunities for me to work with
humanity and getting to understand society better,” she said.
Ruvarashe, who said her hobby has been reading books,
attended Victoria Junior School before moving to Dikwindi Primary School in
Masvingo.
She then proceeded to Kriste Mambo High school.
A quick search on the University of Zimbabwe website shows
that it has three entry types including normal, mature and special entry.
Under normal entry UZ said the law programme has been very
competitive and in recent years the minimum entry qualification has been 15 “A”
level points.
The institution said since 2010, the competition for
vacancies has increased so much that only candidates with 15 points were
usually guaranteed a place.
On mature entry, it said the usual university requirements applied
and only five places were reserved for this group while on special entry five
places each year are reserved for this category.
UZ said on special entry, the candidates were either
magistrates or prosecutors working for the Judicial Service Commission and the
Ministry of Justice.
If admitted, Ruvarashe will follow in the footsteps, record
breaking Maud Chifamba, who enrolled for a Bachelor of Accounting Honours
Degree with the UZ in 2012 when she was aged just 14. She went on to complete
her undergraduate studies. Herald
