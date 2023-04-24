WE WILL OUST CCC FROM URBAN COUNCILS : CHIWENGA

VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga has said the ruling Zanu PF party is geared to end opposition dominance in urban councils in elections set for later this year.
Chiwenga was speaking at the launch of the Presidential
Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in Epworth, Harare, on
Saturday.
“We are burying opposition-led councils here and building
the Zimbabwe we want. You have seen it for yourselves. When you elect people
without the brains to take the nation forward, we will be killing ourselves. We
have learnt for 23 years, and nothing fruitful has come. Let’s come back home
to Zanu PF,” Chiwenga said.
“For years local authorities have been grappling with
illegal settlements as residents fell victim to land barons. They continued to
face several challenges including inadequate access to clean water, sanitation
and poor road infrastructure mainly due to maladministration by the
opposition-led councils.”
Title deeds were issued to 265 families, and 11 200 houses
were said to be ready to receive the document against a target of 38 000.
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said there was no reason
to reject Zanu PF since people were receiving title deeds for free, courtesy of
the ruling party.
“What else would you like if you reject Mnangagwa?” Ziyambi
asked rhetorically.
Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri added
that the ruling party had people’s welfare at heart.
“You can now brag because Zanu PF has knocked on your
doorsteps. Your President loves everyone irrespective of political party
affiliation. Today he has challenged you. When you eat, be it mealie meal, meat
or kapenta fish it's because of the Zanu PF government's policies. When you are
boarding a Zupco bus or train, know that they are from Zanu (PF),” she said.
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary
for local government and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, however, hit back saying
the Zanu PF government's failure to manage the economy was the root cause of
all councils’ problems.
“If the national economy is performing badly no one can
succeed. Individuals, private businesses and councils can’t succeed,” Mafume
said. “What should come first is a well-managed national economy so that you
have currency, jobs, people can afford rates and you can distribute and
administer cities properly.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment