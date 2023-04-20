WE WILL NOT BE RUSHED :CCC ON CANDIDATE SELECTIONS

More aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates withdrew from the nomination process after failing to meet some of the requirements, which include a clean criminal record, NewsDay has established.
The party commenced its vetting process on Tuesday, where
nominated candidates were expected to provide proof that they had never been
convicted of criminal offences among other requirements.
Some candidates, mostly councillors, who could not meet the
qualification, withdrew from the race.
“We are also emphasising on security checks, that one is
very serious, we don’t want infiltration,” CCC deputy spokesperson Gift
“Ostallos” Siziba said.
“We are also strict on the criminal record of our
candidates. They have to provide proof that they were never convicted of
criminal activities. We do not harbour criminals. We focus on the competence of
our candidates. That is why we want them to submit curriculum vitaes. This is
to get rid of fly-by-night politicians who are greedy and are only visible on
the eve of the election day.”
The CCC candidate selection system is a four-stage process
— nomination, vetting, citizen caucuses where citizens are given a say on
selected candidates and the validation of the successful candidates.
Siziba said they will not rush the process.
“We are within the time frame. The election date has not
yet been declared, so we are not yet late. The election bureau made proposals
with some time frames,” he said.
“Those time frames are still being considered. However,
other affairs of the party are running well concurrently with the selection
process. As we speak, the presidency is in the countryside for party business.”
Zanu PF has already conducted its primary elections, with
President Emmerson Mnangagwa endorsed as the ruling party’s candidate.
Nelson Chamisa is the opposition CCC party’s presidential
candidate. Newsday
