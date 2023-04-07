WE WILL AXE VIOLENT NOMINEES, SAYS MAHERE

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday said it would automatically disqualify nominees implicated in violent skirmishes during the selection process held on Wednesday.
Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, CCC
spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “Violence is a Zanu PF culture and we condemn
it in its totality. Any person found responsible for violence or causing
violence will be automatically disqualified from any form of participation in
our candidate selection process.”
The CCC candidate selection process was abandoned at some
centres due to violent clashes among aspiring candidates.
Mahere said those nominated would be vetted and key
community stakeholders would be consulted to make their recommendations on the
candidates.
“Thereafter, the very important community consensus which
builds part of the panel starts. There will be citizen caucuses, where citizens
will come together and will be told of who their candidates are and asked of
their preference.”
The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) in a report said its
monitors witnessed acts of violence in Glen View, Harare, and Zengeza West
constituency in Chitungwiza.
Zanu PF primaries held last week were also marred by
reports of violence and vote rigging. Nwesday
