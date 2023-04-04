WE ARE NOT RECRUITING, ITS A HOAX : ZNA

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is warning the public of criminal elements who continue to use social media platforms claiming that the army is embarking on a recruitment exercise with the bid to solicit money from interested members.

The false notifications currently trending on WhatsApp are to the effect that there will be recruitment exercises by the army throughout the country this year.

In a statement Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said the members of the public should be wary against such elements insisting the advert was of the year 2021.

Col Makotore said the army uses credible platforms to engage the public on recruitment exercises.

“The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) would like to inform members of the public to be on the lookout for a fake ZNA recruitment advert circulating on social platforms,” said Col Makotore.

“The fake advert is an old copy of the ZNA recruitment advert flighted in 2021 which some mischief makers are circulating to mislead and defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

“It is against this background that the ZNA would like to categorically reiterate that the ZNA has not flighted any recruitment advert for 2023. In the same vein, the ZNA does not use social media for the purpose of recruitment,” said Col Makotore.

Col Makotore underscored that the ZNA does not engage third parties on recruitment adding the process is free of charge.

He said they had lodged a report with the ZRP in order to bring the culprit to book.

“Members of the public e once again advised that the ZNA does not engage third parties on the recruitment process nor charge a fee on applicants,” he said.

“A report has since been made with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) against offenders and anyone caught associating themselves with the fake adverts will be prosecuted in the courts of law,” said Col Makotore.

“Should anyone come across suspicious characters masquerading as army recruitment agents must immediately phone on the following Military Police hotline numbers:0712 842 318, 0772 258 410. They must also report to the nearest Zimbabwe Republic Police or nearest any military camps,” he said. Herald