WE ARE MADLY IN LOVE

WE are so madly in love! That was the message from an elderly couple that tied the knot yesterday in a heartwarming ceremony at the Harare Magistrates Courts.

They had been customarily married for 47 years.

Conillious Mashaya Matereke (76) and Ephifania Chacha (64) sealed their union before a Harare magistrate.

Speaking to H-Metro, after the ceremony, the two said they were still madly in love with each other despite being together for 47 years.

“Married life is fantastic, it couldn’t be better. It’s nice to have someone who respects you and we do everything together. We have taken this step to inspire our children and grandchildren and every person who knows us that, in the era of divorces and unhappy marriages, happy marriages and true love still exist,” they said. H Metro