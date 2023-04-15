WE ARE BEING FORCED TO DONATE TO INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS : TRADITIONAL LEADERS

Some traditional leaders are expressing concern over being forced to make donations towards the provincial independence celebrations set for Karoi town in Hurungwe district.
The traditional leaders claim there is no need for
government and Zanu PF to source financial assistance from suffering rural
communities for a national event.
According to leaked WhatsApp chats, village headmen say it
is ‘unjustified’ to financially sponsor the independence celebrations.
Mount Darwin district will host the national event to be
graced by President Emerson Mnangagwa.
Hurungwe district has five constituencies - Hurungwe
Central, Hurungwe East, Hurungwe West, Hurungwe North and Magunje.
There are eight traditional chiefs with several headmen.
According to sources, the chiefs agreed that every headman
will donate US$20 towards the celebrations.
It could not be independently verified how much the
fundraising committee plans to spend for the function.
“Why should we use personal resources for a national event?
Everyone is facing financial challenges and we cannot afford to donate any
single cent for the independence celebrations. Government must use tax money to
sponsor the national event,” said the headman.
Others said, although Hurungwe district was agro-based with
tobacco and maize production, few farmers would have extra money to spare as
they have family commitments.
‘‘Even if one contributes, there is no transport to ferry
everyone. You may starve after paying the money. Zanu PF top officials must
work out modalities of fundraising for the Uhuru celebrations rather than
forcing mere village headmen to source funding. It is uncalled for and
unfair,’’ added another traditional leader.
Some suggested that the donations must be channeled towards
road and borehole rehabilitation.
‘‘Our rural road network is very poor. I suggest that we
pool resources together for such progressive rural development,” added another
headman.
‘‘Our boreholes are not being repaired due to lack of
resources among other challenges affecting most rural communities. We must
focus on things that improve our wellbeing and future.”
Another headman decried that government had neglected their
welfare.
‘‘We are getting $7 962.00. This is less than US$10 on the black market so
where will I get the money from? It is unfair to ask us to contribute anything
towards a public event,” he said.
Meanwhile, preparations for the provincial events are going
on with deployment of nearly 300 security forces, including members of Zimbabwe
Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Air Force and Zimbabwe
Prisons and Correctional Services doing drills for the celebrations.
They are currently staying at a local boarding school.
Yesterday, Karoi town council workers were face lifting
Chikangwe Stadium where the celebrations wil be held. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment