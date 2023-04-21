VILLAGERS TO BE FROG-MARCHED TO POLLS, SAYS MOHADI

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he will proclaim election date next month, ending speculation that the polls might be postponed to allow for formation of a coalition government.
Speaking at the official opening of the refurbished
Mhondoro Hospital in Mubaira, Mashonaland West province, Mnangagwa said: “I am
the only one who knows the date of elections, I will be announcing that date at
the end of next month.”
Some political parties and pressure groups had started
lobbying for postponement of the elections to allow for political and economic
stability in the country.
The opposition MDC Alliance recently filed a Constitutional
Court (ConCourt) application seeking deferment of the polls until the Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (Zec) has produced a flawless delimitation report.
According to legislative watchdog, Veritas, polls should be
held not earlier than July 27 and no later than August 26 in line with section
161(2) of the Constitution.
Veritas, however, noted that in the event that the ConCourt
sets aside the gazetted delimitation report, there will be no time for Zec to
complete a new delimitation before the election.
“In that event, the election will have to be held on the
basis of the old electoral boundaries delimited in 2008, and the six-month time
limit in section 161(2) of the Constitution will not apply”.
On his trip to Mhondoro, Mnangagwa was accompanied by his
deputy Constantino Chiwenga, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Zanu PF
spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and his Zanu PF deputy Kembo Mohadi.
The hospital was refurbished by platinum miner Zimplats at
a cost of US$1 million.
Speaking at the same event, Mohadi yesterday revealed that
traditional have leaders agreed to frogmarch their subjects to polling stations
to vote for the ruling party.
“In the meetings we have had with chiefs and headmen, they
have assured us (Zanu PF) of a victory,” Mohadi said.
“In fact, on voting day, the headman will marshal his
subjects and ensure they have all voted before he votes last. This we will do
so that we take stock and make sure that what we taught each other is
followed.”
Mohadi has since last year been moving around the country
meeting traditional leaders to drum up support for Mnangagwa and Zanu PF’s
re-election.
Mohadi, who was forced to step down as State Vice-President
in March 2021 over sex scandals, has drawn criticism from the opposition after
it emerged that his Zanu PF campaign activities were being funded by
government.
Traditional leaders and headmen have since independence
been an integral part of the ruling party’s campaign machinery although the
national Constitution says they should be apolitical.
Chapter 15:2 of the Constitution states that “traditional
leaders must not be members of any political party or in any way participate in
partisan politics, act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any
political party or cause or violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any
person.”
Chiwenga, who doubles as Health and Child Care minister,
took a subtle dig at the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) at the
Mhondoro event.
Chiwenga said the upcoming elections were a fight against former
white colonial rule.
Zanu PF has accused CCC leader Nelson Chamisa of being
under the control of the West and views an electoral win by him and his party
as a return to colonial subjugation.
“There are those who think this country must be handed back
to whites,” Chiwenga claimed.
“These people are mentally deranged and walk on their heads
while their legs are suspended.
“If they come to your homes, give them food and send them
out to look for their lost cattle.” Newsday
