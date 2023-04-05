TWO COPS SHARE STOLEN US$158K

Two police officers who managed to recover US$158 000 stolen from National Foods Limited, but later shared it between themselves, have been arrested.

Yesterday, Addmore Musiza (34) and Tatara Machokolo (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with theft and criminal abuse of office as public officers.

The State alleged that on March 31 at around 7pm, the two detectives stationed at CID Stores and Business, Harare, and their accomplice Comwell Jokonia, who is still at large, were part of an investigating team interviewing Edward Davirai Mudowaya, who had been arrested for the theft of US$158 000 stolen at National Foods, Aspindale, Harare.

Mudowaya revealed that he had given the stolen money to Susan Jiri for safekeeping.

He led the police officers to Block 7 B36 Matapi Flats, Mbare, and recovered all the stolen money from Jiri, who had hidden it inside a 25-litre bucket.

But Musiza and Machokolo did not bring back the cash as recovered property and instead allegedly stole the whole amount and shared it between themselves.

They took Mudowaya to court, saying they did not recover anything from him.

But detectives from CID Homicide received information about the offence and arrested the two.

Musiza was found in possession of US$56 000, which he had buried in a maize field about 400 metres from his house.

Machokolo was found in possession of US$22 000 which he had given to his aunt in Aspindale Park, Harare.

Only US$3 000 was recovered from Jiri, which had been given to her.

The total amount recovered so far is US$81 000, leaving US$77 000 still to be accounted for. Herald