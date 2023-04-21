TUKU'S DAUGHTER, EX FOOTBALLER FIGHT OVER CARS AND DOG

RETIRED football star, Tinashe “Father” Nengomasha and Samantha Mtukudzi’s divorce settlement is far from over.
The former Warriors’ and Kaizer Chiefs midfield linchpin
married Samantha, the daughter of the late music icon and National Hero, Oliver
Mtukudzi, on Christmas Eve in 2011.
The estranged couple, who have been living apart for five
years, were back in the High Court yesterday.
Samantha initiated divorce proceedings in 2019 before
amending the settlement demands in 2021.
In yesterday’s hearing before Justice Priscilla
Munangati-Manongwa, Nengomasha contested Samantha’s demands for custody of
their two minor children.
He is also contesting how their properties in Hillside,
Harare, and Honeydew Ridge Residential Estate in the West Rand of Johannesburg,
South Africa, are to be shared.
Samantha has suggested that they sell their two houses, and
share the proceeds equally, and that she gets the Nissan Navara and he remains
with a BMW 125i Coupe.
“It would be just and equitable that the immovable assets
are distributed as follows: that 17 Gibbons Avenue, Hillside, Harare, be shared
in such a way that each gets 50 percent.
“The court must also make a decree of divorce, an order of
child maintenance, custody and that there be division of assets of the parties
as she prayed for,” reads her papers.
Samantha has also asked to be awarded their Maltese dog
called Alvin Jazz, which they acquired when they were still staying together.
The two said there were no prospects of ever getting back
together as their relationship irretrievably broke down sometime in 2017.
The plaintiff (Samantha) avers that the marriage
relationship between the parties has so irretrievably broken down that there
are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship, more
particularly in that the parties have lost all love and affection for each
other and the parties have not lived together as husband and wife for a
continuous period exceeding 24 months,” her lawyers said.
The outcome is still pending. H Metro
