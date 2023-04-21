TUKU'S DAUGHTER, EX FOOTBALLER FIGHT OVER CARS AND DOG

RETIRED football star, Tinashe “Father” Nengomasha and Samantha Mtukudzi’s divorce settlement is far from over.

The former Warriors’ and Kaizer Chiefs midfield linchpin married Samantha, the daughter of the late music icon and National Hero, Oliver Mtukudzi, on Christmas Eve in 2011.

The estranged couple, who have been living apart for five years, were back in the High Court yesterday.

Samantha initiated divorce proceedings in 2019 before amending the settlement demands in 2021.

In yesterday’s hearing before Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, Nengomasha contested Samantha’s demands for custody of their two minor children.

He is also contesting how their properties in Hillside, Harare, and Honeydew Ridge Residential Estate in the West Rand of Johannesburg, South Africa, are to be shared.

Samantha has suggested that they sell their two houses, and share the proceeds equally, and that she gets the Nissan Navara and he remains with a BMW 125i Coupe.

“It would be just and equitable that the immovable assets are distributed as follows: that 17 Gibbons Avenue, Hillside, Harare, be shared in such a way that each gets 50 percent.

“The court must also make a decree of divorce, an order of child maintenance, custody and that there be division of assets of the parties as she prayed for,” reads her papers.

Samantha has also asked to be awarded their Maltese dog called Alvin Jazz, which they acquired when they were still staying together.

The two said there were no prospects of ever getting back together as their relationship irretrievably broke down sometime in 2017.

The plaintiff (Samantha) avers that the marriage relationship between the parties has so irretrievably broken down that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship, more particularly in that the parties have lost all love and affection for each other and the parties have not lived together as husband and wife for a continuous period exceeding 24 months,” her lawyers said.

