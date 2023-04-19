TOP SURGEON DIES

RENOWNED Bulawayo surgeon Dr Kelvin Tendai Kaseke has died.
He was 44.
Dr Kaseke died at Avenues Clinic in Harare, where he was
seeking medical treatment, after developing an illness.
United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Acting Clinical Director
Dr Harrison Rambanapasi, confirmed his passing.
“He passed on at around midnight. He suffered a short
illness, he fell ill about two weeks ago and had to seek treatment. He
developed an emergency while he was there, where he was bleeding in the head.
“He also was suffering from hypertension, which likely
contributed to his condition. It is unfortunate that he failed to respond to
treatment and succumbed to the illness,” said Dr Rambanapasi.
Dr Rambanapasi said the medical fraternity had lost a
senior and well-versed surgeon.
“He was a senior surgeon at UBH. He held one of the highest
offices in the history of Zimbabwe’s medical history. UBH has lost a brilliant
surgeon, his family too. He was a loving and responsible man.
“The greatest blow is on the medical fraternity. I personally
worked with him and I gained a lot of knowledge and expertise from him. I must
say I am truly gutted by his death,” said Dr Rambanapasi.
He said information on funeral and burial proceedings would
be announced by the family. Chronicle
